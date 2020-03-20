Image Source : FILE JAC Class 9 Result 2020 to be declared today. Get direct link, details here

JAC 9th Result 2020: The Jharkhand 9th Class Results is expected to be declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council on Friday at the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can check the results as soon as the results get declared on the website. They can also click on the direct link provided below which will get activated as soon as the board declares the result.

The Jharkhand Class 9 examinations were held in January 2020. The steps to check the result on the official website is given below. Students can follow the steps to check their class 9th result on the official website.

How to check JAC Class 9th Result 2020?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- JAC 9th Result 2020 in News / Announcement Section

Step 3: Enter your details at the given slot.

Step 4: Verify and Submit these details on the website

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check JAC Class 9th Result 2020 (To Be Activated)