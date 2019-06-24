Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019 announced. Check eligibility, selection criteria

Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019 announced

Orders for recruitment of village volunteers have been issued by the Andhra Pradesh State government on Saturday. The selected candidates will deliver welfare schemes at the doorstep of all eligible beneficiaries. The interested candidates can apply online on the official website gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

AP Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019: Applications

Candidates should note that the applications for the Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019 can be submitted till July 5.

AP Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019: Interview and selection

Interviews for the Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019 will be held from July 11 to 25. Candidates who will be selected will be sent intimation letters on August 1. Induction and training for the selected will be held from August 5 to 10. Also, the volunteers will be positioned on August 15, at the time of the official launch of the scheme.

AP Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

For application, the candidate must be a native of the village or gram panchayat for which she/he is applying. The educational qualification for the post is Intermediate or its equivalent in plain areas, while in agency or tribal areas it is 10th class. Those who attained the age of 18 as on June 30, 2019, and not exceeding 35 years, are eligible to apply.

AP Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019: Reservation

For the Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019, 50 per cent posts in each category may be allotted to women, as the rule of reservation will be followed.

AP Gram Panchayat volunteer Recruitment 2019: Training

All eligible candidates will be called for interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD). A two-day induction training will be given to the selected volunteers at mandal level. A committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD) will map the territorial units (one volunteer for 50 households). Panchayat secretary at village level and MPDO at mandal level will monitor the performance of village volunteers regularly. Performance appraisal of volunteers at the district level will be done by the Collector.

What is village volunteers scheme

The village volunteers scheme is helpful in streamlining the delivery system in the state. It basically aims to improve the living standards of people through Navaratnalu as the core theme of governance. It also ensures the foolproof implementation of government schemes. Village volunteers will identify the problems being faced by people in their jurisdiction, the same will be taken to the notice of gram panchayat authorities and get them resolved.