Woman's decomposed body found on Shastri Park Metro premises, DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

A body of a woman was recovered from the parking area of the Shastri Park Metro station in northeast Delhi. According to the police, the woman was believed to be around 30 years and the body found in a decomposed state. They further stated that the body appeared to be very decomposed and three to four days old.

The body was found, according to the police, by a bystander in the parking lot which leads to a jungle area. "With the help of CCTV cameras and nearby residents, the police are trying to ascertain if someone threw it in the parking lot or if it was a natural death," said a police officer.

DCW issues notice to Delhi police

The body has been sent for a postmortem. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police on the matter and sought a copy of the FIR, details of the accused arrested and a detailed report about action taken so far.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports of recovery of the dead body of a woman. This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide DCW with a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and details of the accused arrested," Maliwal said in her letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East district).

DCW seeks information by Oct 31

"Please provide information about whether the dead body has been identified. If yes, please provide the details of the same and also, a detailed report about action taken in the matter," the DCW chairperson added. The commission has asked Delhi Police to provide the information by October 31.

