IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who emptied Delhi stadium to walk her dog last year, compulsorily retired

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who made headlines after reportedly emptying a stadium of athletes to walk her dog in Delhi, has been compulsorily retired by the government, sources said on Wednesday. She is serving in the Arunachal Pradesh government has been compulsorily retired by the government, sources said on Wednesday.

She has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her service record, the sources said.

Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officer, was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh.

She along with her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, who is also a 1994-batch IAS officer and is currently posted in Ladakh, were transferred out of Delhi last year following a row after a newspaper report that they emptied a stadium for their dog.

The government has the right to retire any government servant "if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so", they said.

(With PTI inputs)

