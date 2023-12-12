Delhi: Upset with parents after argument, woman threatens to jump off elevated metro track, rescued

Follow us on Image Source : X The woman was rescued by the security personnel

In a dramatic incident, a woman tried to jump on the road from metro track at central Delhi's Shadipur metro station on Monday evening. The security personnel deployed at Shadipur metro station rescued her. According to the officials, the woman walked down the elevated metro track and threatened to commit suicide by jumping on the road. She was handed over to her family.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the woman is seen standing on the elevated metro track. She is seen holding a mobile phone in one of her hands and appears to be talking to someone.

According to an official, the woman, a college student, was upset after an argument with her parents over a minor issue.

"Around 5:30 pm, the woman got down from a metro at Shadipur metro station and started walking on the track. On seeing her, people on the road below started shouting and asked her to go back. The woman threatened to jump on the road," an officer said.

Security personnel deployed at the metro station managed to rescue her, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)