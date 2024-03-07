Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency cabinet meeting at his residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media.

The Delhi government is in discussions at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence regarding the electricity subsidy slated for next year. The decision from the Delhi Cabinet affirmed the continuation of the free electricity scheme in the capital. There will be no changes made; electricity remains free for up to 200 units and half-price for up to 400 units.

In a significant announcement, AAP leader and minister Atishi has declared that the provision of free electricity bills and subsidies will persist for the people of Delhi in the fiscal year 2024-2025. "I am extremely glad to announce that in today's cabinet meeting, it has been decided that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024-2025 as well for the people of Delhi..," said Atishi.

Massive funding allotted for solar project in Delhi budget

In a bold move towards sustainable energy, the Delhi government has earmarked billions of rupees for the solar initiative in its budget. This comes on the heels of the recent unveiling of a Rs. 76,000 crore budget by the Kejriwal administration.

Zero electricity bills proposed for heavy consumers under solar scheme

During the budget presentation, the government proposed a plan to zero out electricity bills for consumers using more than 400 units under the solar scheme. A substantial provision of Rs. 3,353 crore has been made in the budget for the electricity sector.

Target to generate 4,500 megawatts of solar power by 2027

The government aims to generate 4,500 megawatts of electricity from solar plants by 2027, which would constitute 25% of the total power supply. This move aligns with the government's environmentally friendly agenda. Additionally, as part of the budget, all Delhi government buildings are slated to have solar plants installed on their rooftops by 2024–25.

