Arvind Kejriwal to go to Vipassana from December 19 to 30 to undisclosed location

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to go to Vipassana from December 19 to December 30. The AAP convenor goes every year to do a 10-day course of Vipassana. Kejriwal will leave for the course to an undisclosed location, a day after the winter session of the Delhi Assembly is concluded as per the schedule. The chief minister has been practising Vipassana for a long and has been to several places, including Bengaluru and Jaipur, in the past years to practise the ancient meditation system.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being. In 2021, Kejriwal had attended a training session in Jaipur in September. He has also made visits to centres in Dharamkot, Nagpur and Bengaluru in the past.

In 2023 after taking the break the CM said, “After seven days of Vipassana meditation, I have come out today. Meditation has always given me spiritual strength and mental peace. This time also I am returning with more energy with a resolve to serve the country.”