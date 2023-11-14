World Cup 2023: India-NZ semi final tickets being sold at five times the original cost in Mumbai, man arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India will clash against New Zealand in World Cup Semi Final match in Mumbai

World Cup 2023: A man was arrested for allegedly black marketing the tickets of the highly anticipated World Cup Semi Final clash between India and New Zealand in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday (November 15), police said. The accused was identified as Akash Kothari who was apprehended from his home in Malad in the northern part of the metropolis by officials from the JJ police station, they added. According to the WhatsApp messages circulating in several groups, the tickets were being black marketed at a heavy cost between Rs 27,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, the police said.

"He was selling the tickets at four to five times its original cost. He has been charged for cheating and other offences under sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code," the official said.

The police said that a further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain if he is the lone seller or more people are involved in the racket and also to know where did he procure the tickets from.

What did the police official say?

According to DCP (Circle-1), Mumbai, Praveen Munde, the tickets are originally being sold at around Rs 2500 to Rs 4000, however, the accused sold it for Rs 25000-50000.

“The New Zealand vs India world cup match ticket, which would cost around Rs 2500 to 4000, was being sold for Rs 25000-50000. After receiving the information, our team contacted the accused and action was taken. Further investigation is ongoing in the matter,” he said.

He further urged the people not to buy the tickets from unauthorised persons and unofficial sites and refer to only the official sites for purchasing tickets.

India would lock horns with New Zealand in the Semi Final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Mumbai tomorrow. Team India has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far.

(With PTI inputs)