UP: 20-year-old newly married woman shot dead by father over extramarital affair

A newly-married woman was allegedly shot dead by her father in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the 20-year-old woman, identified as Swati was accused by her in-laws of continuing her illicit relationship with her alleged lover. The accused father of the woman, Chandra Mohan Singh was reportedly upset over the development and fired three shots at Swati from a close-range killing her on the spot.

After shooting his daughter on Saturday, Chandra Mohan, a resident of Jaisinghpur village, drove to a police station and surrendered along with the licensed double-barrel gun.

According to reports, Swati was married to one Nagendra Singh of the Singhpur area of Sachendi in Kanpur about a year ago.

Circle Officer (City) Anil Kumar said, "After learning of her illicit relationship, the woman's in-laws sent her back to her parents' house on Thursday. As per family sources, she had entered into a scuffle with her father and was not ready to end her extramarital affair. After a heated argument, Chandra Mohan shot her dead from his licensed double-barrel gun. After she died, he called the police control room and informed them that he had killed his married daughter and was waiting to be arrested."

"Chandra Mohan later reached the Thariyaon police station on a two-wheeler. Swati's body has been sent for post mortem examination" said Anil Kumar.

Chandra Mohan told the police that he had resorted to the extreme step as he was fed up with his married daughter's deeds.

"The deceased woman's mother and brother were found to be missing from the house soon after the incident. We have launched a hunt to locate their whereabouts. We are also questioning the deceased's woman in-laws," said the circle officer.

