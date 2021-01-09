Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: 50-year-old widow gangraped in Chatra, steel glass inserted in private parts

A 50-year-old widow was allegedly gangraped by three youths in Jharkhand's Chatra district and a steel glass was inserted inside her private parts, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kobna village in Hunterganj police station area late on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha said.

As per the FIR, the three youths, who are from neighbouring areas, barged into the widow's house, who lived alone, and gangraped her, he said.

Two accused persons have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the third man, the officer said.

The survivor has been admitted to Hunterganj Community Health Centre and her condition is critical, the establishment's medical officer-in-charge Dr Ved Prakash said.

In a similar situation, a 50-year-old woman, who had gone to a temple, was gang-raped and then killed in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. She was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. Her family members accused the temple priest and his accomplices of raping and killing her.

(With PTI inputs)