3 policemen in UP siphon off Rs 12 lakh seized from gamblers, bounty announced

3 policemen in UP siphons off Rs 12 lakh seized from gamblers, bounty announced

A bounty of Rs 25,000 each has been announced for arrest of three police personnel, including a Station House Officer, accused of siphoning off Rs 12 lakh from a group of gamblers, officials said on Friday. Indirapuram's SHO Deepak Sharma, sub inspectors Sandeep Kumar and Sachin Kumar are accused of siphoning off Rs 12 lakh from a group of gamblers who were detained after raid at a hotel in the city, police said.

The gamblers were brought to the Indirapuram police station and were let off without any legal action. However, the money seized from them were siphoned off by the three police personnel, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed against them but they have gone missing, following which the bounty was announced, he added.

Probe in the case is being conducted by city superintendent of police Maneesh Mishra, said Singh.

