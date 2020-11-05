Pune woman molested, suffers critical damage to eyes while resisting attempt

Image Source : PTI Woman in Pune village suffers grave damage to eyes while resisting molestation attempt

A 37-year-old woman in Pune sustained critical injuries in both her while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt. The incident was reported from Nhavare village of Pune, where the woman was molested by an unidentified person. Commenting on the incident, police said on Tuesday, the woman had stepped out to use the toilet on the side of the house. While she lost one of her eyes, her other eye was has been gravely damaged, police said.

The victim was unable to identify the accused so a case has been registered in the Shirur Police station of Pune against an unknown person.

Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Pune Rural, said: "A woman was attacked by an unknown person in Nhavare village of Shirur tehsil in Pune when she had gone out of her house on Tuesday night. The woman is critically injured and has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital Pune. We visited the spot and we are taking further details. Police is investigating the case and soon will find the accused."

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Couple found murdered inside Greater Noida flat; police rule out robbery attempt

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage