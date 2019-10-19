Image Source : FILE Key accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder was a computer operator in Dubai

Kamlesh Tiwari's murder was a well thought after plan. Three people got together to plan the murder in what was the revenge for making blasphemous comments against Prophet Mohammed.

One of the key accused in the murder worked as a computer operator in Dubai. Another was a medical representative.

Three people from different backgrounds joined hands to lay out a crime plot that ended up in daylight murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, a Hindu Mahasabha leader and one of the applicants in Ayodhya case.

The three prime accused had no criminal background, police probe has already received.

The links of the murder has been established to Surat in Gujarat. The pistol used in the murder and left at the murder site had been bought in Surat.

Similarly, the box of sweets, which the killers had ostensibly come to present as a Diwali gift also is of a famous Surat sweetmeat shop.

The killers had hid the murder weapon inside the box – the firearm and a knife used to slit Tiwari’s throat at the office of the Hindu Samaj party as Tiwari’s office cum residence in Khursheed bagh.

Meanwhile, Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram, after meeting the family of Kamlesh Tiwari, in Sitapur, said "the demands of relatives have been take into consideration. They'll be provided security. Their meeting with the CM is being fixed. We're recommending a government residence for them."

He further said that a licensed weapon will also be provided to the eldest son for self defence.

"He'll also be recommended for job. They'll be provided appropriate financial help.Investigation being done by a committee," Meshram added.

Earlier in the day, Himanshu Shukla, Director General of Police (DIG) Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday said that all three accused, detained in the Kamlesh Tiwari Murder, have confessed to the crime.

Addressing a press conference, OP Singh, Director-General (Police), said the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari was a fallout of communal hate.

The DGP also said two clerics from Bijnor who had announced a bounty of Rs. 1.5 crore for beheading Kamlesh Tiwari for his controversial comments in 2015 were booked for conspiracy in the murder. Identified as Maulana Mohammad Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq.

“A joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police has detained three persons and interrogating them. Their names are Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan, and Khurshid Ahmed Pathan. Two other accused were also detained but released later, they are being monitored,” DGP Singh said.

The SIT is headed by Lucknow Range IG S K Bhagar and including Lucknow SP Crime Dinesh Puri and Deputy SP (STF) P K Mishra .

The gruesome murder of the president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party at his home in Khurshed Bagh in Lucknow has created outrage with demands for swift justice and allegations of police inaction.

Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally murdered at his home at Khursheda Bagh in Lucknow on Friday afternoon.