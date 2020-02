Engineering student of Hyderabad's Malla Reddy College goes missing, bloodstains found in washroom

An engineering student from Hyderabad's Malla Reddy College has gone missing from his hostel. 20-year-old Jeevan Reddy, a third-year B Tech student, was staying at a hostel in Maisammaguda, about six kilometers from the college.

The student went missing Tuesday afternoon. His father was contacted by the hostel authorities on Tuesday after his son's disappearance.

The police have registered a case.

On reaching the hostel, the police found blood-stains, believed to be of Jeevan, in the washroom.