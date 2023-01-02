Men who dragged Delhi woman for several km had borrowed car from friend, admit they were drunk, says FIR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: The First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case mentions that the car which hit the woman on a scooty and dragged her for 10-12 km was twice borrowed. According to the FIR, men who hit the 20-year-old woman had borrowed the vehicle from their friend who had also borrowed it from his relative. After the accident, the men behind the wheels panicked and returned the car to their friend Ashutosh whom they had borrowed it on New Year's eve.

As per the FIR, the case was registered at 5 am and the time of the accident was January 1, 2023, at 2 am. The police had received 3 PCR calls regarding this accident. Upon reaching the spot and after taking the victim's body in possession, the cops found that a Baleno car was involved in the accident. The woman was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri where doctors declared her brought dead.

While checking the number plate of the vehicle, cops found that it belonged to a person named Lokesh. The owner of the car, Lokesh, informed that his brother-in-law Ashutosh, who lives in Rohini, had borrowed the vehicle from him.

Later, Ashutosh informed that the car was further borrowed by his friends -- Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna -- on January 31 around 7 pm.

Ashutosh called his friends Deepak and Amit who told police that he (Deepak) was driving the car and one Manoj Mittal was sitting along with him in the front seat. Amit, Mithun and Krishan were the three other occupants present in the car.

They (Deepak and Amit Khanna) told the police that they had hit a woman who was on a scooty and admitted they were drunk. The accident took place on Shani Bazar Road in Krishan Vihar.

They tried to flee from the spot and drove the car towards Kanjhawla road near Jonti village where they found that the girl was under the car. They abandoned the victim there and reached their friend Ashutosh's house. The accused parked the car there and returned to their homes.

Amit Shah seeks report from Delhi Police

On the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah, the ministry has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the gruesome death of a woman in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala, officials said as outrage mounted over the case.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged for about 10-12 kilometres.

Acting promptly, the Delhi Police constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible.

As directed by the Home Minister, the MHA has asked the Delhi Police to submit a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident, an official said.

After receiving the report of the inquiry committee, the Delhi Police is expected to submit its report on the incident to the MHA, the official said.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, he said.

See if there were lapses on part of police: Delhi L-G to top cop

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday directed the Police Commissioner to "strictly ensure" if there were any "lapses "on part of the police in the gruesome Kanjhawala incident.

He instructed the city police chief to ensure that the accused were treated as per the law irrespective of their socio-economic position or political affiliation, LG office sources said.

They also said the Lt Governor asked the officers to see if anyone of the victim’s family could be provided with a government job.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that one of the five accused arrested in connection with the incident belonged to the BJP. The party leaders and volunteers also staged a protest outside the LG office.

