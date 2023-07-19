Wednesday, July 19, 2023
     
Uttar Pradesh: BJP booth president beaten to death by bike-borne assailants

The victim was beaten with sticks by six bike-borne assailants.

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Dinesh Singh was beaten to death on July 18.

A BJP booth president was allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified bike-borne assailants on Tuesday, said police. The deceased identified as Dinesh Singh (40) was beaten with sticks by six people in Sahjipur village in Sangrampur area in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said the body has been sent for postmortem and that attempts are on to arrest the killers.

Further investigation is underway. 

(With PTI inputs)

