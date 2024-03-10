Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh: Four dead as truck overturns on car in Balod

Chhattisgarh: Four dead as truck overturns on car in Balod

The incident took place near Markatola village on national highway number 30 under Purur police station limits, police said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Balod Published on: March 10, 2024 22:11 IST
Four people lost their lives after truck overtured on car
Image Source : INDIA TV Four people lost their lives after truck overtured on car in Balod

At least four persons were killed after a truck overturned on their car on Sunday in Balod in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The incident took place near Markatola village on national highway number 30 under Purur police station limits, he said.

"The four, including a woman, died on the spot. They were headed to Kanker. The bodies were retrieved from the mangled car and sent for post mortem. The deceased are yet to be identified," he said.

Efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled from the scene of crime, the official added.

ALSO READ | 'Fight against Naxals is at decisive juncture': Chhattisgarh CM after BJP leader killed in Bijapur

ALSO READ | BJP-RSS spreading hatred, civil war underway in Manipur, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement