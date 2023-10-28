'Why is PM Modi afraid of OBC caste-based census?': Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is afraid of the caste-based census. Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

Asking why the PM does not speak about caste-based census in his speeches, he said, "Why are you (PM Modi) afraid of OBC caste-based census? And the data which we prepared during our government, why don't you release it?"

"Because you know that in today's India, the OBC section does not have the participation it should have. Because you want to hide this truth from the OBC youth," he said.

Speaking about loans provided to farmers, Gandhi said, "As soon as our government was formed, we did it in two hours what the BJP said that it cannot be done. Loans of farmers were waived, Rs. 23 lakhs crores were given to 26 lakh farmers, Rs. 7000 were given to 5 lakh labourers each."

He will also address the public in Rajnandgaon, Bhanupratapur and Kawardha. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases, on November 7 and 17.

