Zomato issues clarification over 'instant 10-minute food delivery' announcement outrage

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday issued a clarification on the outrage over the 'instant 10-minute food delivery' announcement. On Monday, company founder Deepinder Goyal had announced that Zomato will soon start instant 10-minute food delivery, which attracted a lot of criticism.

Goyal on Tuesday tweeted, "Hello twitter, good morning. I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)," added, "Again, 10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. God, I love LinkedIn." He also added an emoticon to his tweet.

In a blog post, he however said the company is not putting any pressure on its delivery partners to deliver food faster but will achieve the target by relying on a dense finishing stations' network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

Explaining why the company is getting into instant delivery, Goyal on Monday said, "Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don't want to plan, and they don't want to wait. In fact, sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app."

After becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit, one of Zomato's investments in the quick commerce space, Goyal said he started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. "If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will," he asserted.

