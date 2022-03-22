Netizens turn Zomato's 10-minute food delivery plan into hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RIYAAPAREEK Netizens turn Zomato's 10-minute delivery food delivery plan into hilarious memes

Highlights Zomato on Monday announced that it will soon start instant 10-minute food delivery

It clarified that Zomato doesn't put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster

#Zomato became one of the top Twitter trends on Monday

On Monday the online food delivery platform Zomato announced that it will soon start instant 10-minute food delivery. In a blog post, the company's founder Deepinder Goyal said the company is not putting any pressure on its delivery partners to deliver food faster but will achieve the target by relying on a dense finishing stations' network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Sharing how the 10-minute deliveries will be achieved, he said, "Each of our finishing stations will house bestseller items from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences. Luckily, the experience of having delivered 1.35 billion orders across India over the years makes our job a little easier."

Clarifying that Zomato doesn't put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster to fulfil our quick delivery promise, he said, "Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries." "The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk."

Have a look:

Well, as soon as the announcement came, it attracted a lot of people and soon #Zomato became one of the top Twitter trends on Monday. Users took to their handles and trolled the idea using various memes and jokes. While many said that it would put the lives of delivery boys who would drive rashly in order to deliver to food on time while on the other hand, some said that the quality of food will also get hampered.

See the reactions that followed soon on social media: