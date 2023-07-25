Market benchmarks open on flat note in early trade; Rupee rises against dollar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Stock markets update

Stock markets: As investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision and busy week of corporate earnings, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note in early trade on Tuesday. Foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices also weighed on sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up 13.76 points or 0.02 per cent to 66,398.54. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 4.40 points or 0.02 per cent to 19,676.75 in early trade.

"Globally markets will be keenly watching the Fed commentary since a 25 bp hike in rate is already known and discounted by the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, in his market outlook.

On the domestic front, he said, the expected announcement of quarterly results by some bluechip firms will impact investor sentiment. A slew of quarterly results are due this week including Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra that will influence stock prices and market sentiments.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were major winners, gaining up to 1.81 per cent. On the other hand, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Infosys were the laggards, trading with a loss of up to 2.43 per cent.

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in green while on the 50-stock index Nifty, 34 were in the positive territory. On Monday, BSE Sensex fell 299.48 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 66,384.78. The NSE Nifty fell by 72.65 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 19,672.35.

Asian and US markets

Asian markets were trading in green. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.29 per cent while Hang Seng advanced 3.12 per cent. European markets finished mixed with the UK's FTSE 100 gaining 0.19 per cent and Germany's DAX rising 0.08 per cent. The CAC 40 of France lost 0.07 per cent. The US markets ended broadly higher on Monday with the S&P 500 registering a gain of 0.40 per cent.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent higher at USD 82.85 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were sellers on Monday as they sold equities worth Rs 82.96 crore, according to exchange data.

Rupee gains against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee gained 14 paise to 81.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.74, then touched a high of 81.67 against the American currency, registering a rise of 14 paise over its last close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 81.81 against the dollar.

(With PTI inputs)

