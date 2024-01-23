Sensex crashes over 1,000 points, Nifty plunges below 21,300 

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSE Building

The BSE Sensex fell by 1,053.10 points to settle at 70,370.55 on Tuesday's trading session, while the Nifty fell by 330.15 points to 21,241.65.

The Nifty's notable losers included IndusInd Bank, Coal India, ONGC, Adani Ports, and SBI Life Insurance. Conversely, the gainers on the Nifty were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

In terms of sectoral performance, all sectoral indices, except pharma, witnessed losses during the trading session. The pharmaceutical sector stood out as the only gainer among various sectors. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices both recorded a significant decline, each down nearly 3 percent.

