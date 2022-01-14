Parliament's Budget session to begin on January 31, Union Budget on February 1

Parliament's Budget session is expected to begin on January 31 and Union Budget will be on February 1.
Parliament's Budget session is expected to begin on January 31 and Union Budget will be on February 1.
Top News
Latest News
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, January 14, 2022
UP Election 2022: Students of Darul Uloom, Deoband speak on their key issues | Public Opinion | EP. 42
UP Election 2022: Will SP be able to compete with BJP in Lucknow? | Public Opinion | EP. 43
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | January 14, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Know names of leaders who may get BJP tickets in UP, official announcement soon
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP finalises candidates list for UP; Yogi likely to contest
Punjab: Cong finalises first list of 73 candidates, Channi may contest from 2 seats, say sources
UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party, RLD release first list of candidates
Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP likely to release first list of candidates tomorrow
Why BJP faces uphill task of repeating 2017 show in western UP in first phase voting
Delhi expecting around 25,000 new COVID cases today, 15% hospital beds occupied: Satyendar Jain
Here's why everyone is talking about Indian Army's new uniform | 10 interesting facts
IMD predicts bone-chilling cold, dense fog in Delhi, north India for next 4-5 days
4 accused in Muzaffarnagar riots case acquitted for lack of evidence
Ashes Live Score Updates Australia vs England, 5th Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1 Updates, Hobart
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, IND vs SA 3rd Test, Day 4 Latest Match Updates
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: South Africa on firm footing for series win despite Pant's hundred
IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Pant got runs when team needed them most, says Mhambrey
Makar Sankranti 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, B-Town send out warm wishes
Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer doing well, confirms niece Rachana Shah
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrate first Lohri together post-wedding, actor shares adorable pic
Sulagna Panigrahi contracts COVID19, cast and crew of 'Vidrohi' undergo tests
LIC IPO to hit markets by March; draft papers to be filed with Sebi by January end
RIL signs MoU for investment of Rs 5.95 lakh cr in green energy, other projects in Gujarat
RBI likely to change policy stance, hike interest rates by 100 basis points this year
Retail inflation rises to 5.59% in Dec from 4.91% in Nov: Govt data
Global economic growth likely to derail with COVID, inflation, income inequality: World Bank
PUBG creator Krafton sues Apple, Google & Garena for copying the original game idea
Instagram likely testing vertical Scrolling for Stories- Report
Happy Lohri: 7 Best Bluetooth Speakers to choose for any House Party
TAGG launches Verve Active smartwatch with a bigger display at INR 1,899
Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan: Rumoured relationships of celebs
Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood celebs who inspire people to adopt a child
Happy Lohri 2022: Planning a glam look this festive season? Here are 8 options to inspire you
Actors who have undergone body transformation to ace the superhero role
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 1; a look at pics of toddler shared by Virushka
COVID19: Omicron is 91 per cent less likely to cause death in infected patients, says CDC
Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study
Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves
Is Covid virus airborne? Study claims it loses ability to infect within 5 minutes in air
Spaghetti and fork freeze mid-air in US due to extreme cold, photo goes viral
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' singer Sahdev recovers after accident, thanks fans for wishes
Fans call Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's breakup SHOCKING, share reactions on Twitter
'Time Traveller' makes bizarre claims for 2022, says alien civilisation will be discovered on Earth
Saina Nehwal reacts to Siddharth's apology, says don't know why it went viral