Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Honeywell Automation ropes on Thyssenkrupp's Pulkit Goyal as CFO

Goyal is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from JNV University, Jodhpur.

PTI
New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2022 22:18 IST
  • Honeywell Automation India has appointed Pulkit Goyal as the Chief Financial Officer
  • Goyal, chartered accountant, has a rich international leadership experience of over 16 years
  • He was CFO and member of the executive board of ThyssenKrupp Industries India

The board of directors of Honeywell Automation India has appointed Pulkit Goyal as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel effective February 12.

Goyal has a rich international leadership experience of over 16 years, mostly in the capital goods companies and conglomerates. Most recently, he was the CFO and member of the executive board of ThyssenKrupp Industries India and was driving the group's strategic realignment, operational excellence, and financial performance since 2013.

Goyal is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from JNV University, Jodhpur.

