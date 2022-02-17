Honeywell Automation ropes on Thyssenkrupp's Pulkit Goyal as CFO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights Honeywell Automation India has appointed Pulkit Goyal as the Chief Financial Officer

Goyal, chartered accountant, has a rich international leadership experience of over 16 years

He was CFO and member of the executive board of ThyssenKrupp Industries India

The board of directors of Honeywell Automation India has appointed Pulkit Goyal as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel effective February 12.

Goyal has a rich international leadership experience of over 16 years, mostly in the capital goods companies and conglomerates. Most recently, he was the CFO and member of the executive board of ThyssenKrupp Industries India and was driving the group's strategic realignment, operational excellence, and financial performance since 2013.

Goyal is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from JNV University, Jodhpur.

ALSO READ | Discussions underway with RBI on crypto, digital currency: FM Sitharaman

ALSO READ | Momentum of inflation on downward slope, says RBI Governor

Latest Business News