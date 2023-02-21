Govt to sell 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market to bring down prices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

In order to control price rise, the government has said that it will sell an additional 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market to bring down prices of wheat and wheat floor.

"So far, 50 lakh tonnes (30+20 lakh tonnes) of wheat have been decided to be offloaded under the OMSS. The reduction in reserve price along with additional offloading of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat will collectively help in reducing market price of wheat and wheat products for consumers," the statement said.

The government has decided that state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) will offload an additional quantity of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), the government statement said.

