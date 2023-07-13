Thursday, July 13, 2023
     
Centre restricts import of some gold jewellery, articles

The DGFT said that the import policy of these products "has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect".

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2023 10:20 IST
Image Source : FILE The mover will help cut the import of non-essential items

The Central government on Wednesday restricted imports of certain gold jewellery and articles. The mover will help cut the import of non-essential items. As per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification, an importer would need a permission of licence from the government for importing these gold products.

However, DGFT said that the restrictions will not be there for imports under the India-UAE free trade agreement. The DGFT said that the import policy of these products "has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect".

Imports of pearls, precious and semi-precious stones dipped by 25.36 per cent to about USD 4 billion during April-May this fiscal. Gold imports too contracted by about 40 per cent to USD 4.7 billion in the same period. Overall merchandise imports during April-May this fiscal declined 10.24 per cent to USD 107 billion. The merchandise trade deficit for April-May 2023 stood at USD 37.26 billion against USD 40.48 billion during April-May 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

