Vistara, GoAir launch summer offer

Local carriers Vistara and GoAir on Monday launched sale of tickets offering an attractive deal for flyers. Many popular destinations such as Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru are covered under the pre-monsoon sale.

While full-service Vistara has offered all-inclusive fare for as low as Rs 1,299, the best deal by GoAir is for Rs 1,769 for a one-way trip to Lucknow from Delhi.

"A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required for Economy and Premium Economy Class bookings, and a minimum of three days advance purchase required for Business Class," Vistara said in a statement.

GoAir's offer is targeted at long weekends and booking would open Monday night. The six-day sale of tickets is for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019.

The offer by the two carriers has come close on the heels of largest domestic carrier IndiGo launching similar deals. The low-cost carrier had last week put one million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 999 across its domestic network.