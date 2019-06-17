Monday, June 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Vistara, GoAir launch summer offer

Vistara, GoAir launch summer offer

GoAir's offer is targeted at long weekends and booking would open Monday night. The six-day sale of tickets is for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2019 21:36 IST
Vistara, GoAir launch summer offer  
Image Source : PTI

Vistara, GoAir launch summer offer

 

Local carriers Vistara and GoAir on Monday launched sale of tickets offering an attractive deal for flyers. Many popular destinations such as Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru are covered under the pre-monsoon sale.

While full-service Vistara has offered all-inclusive fare for as low as Rs 1,299, the best deal by GoAir is for Rs 1,769 for a one-way trip to Lucknow from Delhi.

Related Stories

"A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required for Economy and Premium Economy Class bookings, and a minimum of three days advance purchase required for Business Class," Vistara said in a statement.

GoAir's offer is targeted at long weekends and booking would open Monday night. The six-day sale of tickets is for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019.

The offer by the two carriers has come close on the heels of largest domestic carrier IndiGo launching similar deals. The low-cost carrier had last week put one million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 999 across its domestic network.

Also Read: Flight tickets as low as Rs 999: Here is what major airlines are offering on domestic, international routes

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryUS ban will cost Huawei $30bn in two years: CEO Ren Zhengfei Next StoryNetherlands, Germany business community showed interest in investing in Himachal:CM  