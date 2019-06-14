Image Source : Flight tickets as low as Rs 999: Here is what major airlines are offering on domestic, international routes

It is vacation time and domestic airlines have umpteen offers and discounts for passengers. While some have introduced new flights, others have offered discounts on bookings. IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet are among those having great offers to present. The flight offers and discounts assume significance also as suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

IndiGo flight offers, IndiGo discounts on flight tickets:

New domestic flights have been announced by IndiGo on Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad routes, starting from July 5, 2019. IndiGo has also introduced new flights on Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata-Varanasi and Gaya-Varanasi routes, starting from August 8. International flights too have been announced by IndiGo. The one between Delhi and Chengdu in China will operate from September 15. In a separate offer, IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 and Rs 3499 respectively in a limited period sale.

GoAir flight discounts, GoAir cheap flight tickets:

On the other hand, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting inclusive price of Rs 1,399. The GoAir offer is applicable on travel from June 15 to July 31. Your GoAir flight ticket could be as low as Rs 1,399 for what they are offering on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route.

SpiceJet flight discounts, SpiceJet cheap offers:

SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet announced a daily direct flight on Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati sector and 14 new domestic flights. All flights on the domestic network will commence operations from June 20, while the international flight will be effective from July 1.