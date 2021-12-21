Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Bill to link Aadhaar with Voter ID passed in Rajya Sabha
  • Bill to increase age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years tabled in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committee
  • BSP MP Danish Ali tests Covid positive, attended Parliament yesterday
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Used car buying, selling platform Spinny announces $12 mn ESOP buyback for current, ex-employees

Used car buying, selling platform Spinny announces $12 mn ESOP buyback for current, ex-employees

Recently, the company announced the closure of $283 million series e-funding round from global investors - Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, Tiger Global, Avenir Growth, Feroz Dewan’s Arena Holdings - and strategic investor - Sachin Tendulkar -- Indian cricket legend.

India TV Business Desk Edited by: India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 16:06 IST
Spinny -- A used car buying and selling platform.
Image Source : SPINNY

Spinny -- A used car buying and selling platform. (Representational image)

Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, announces the completion of $12 million ESOP buyback. The buyback was open for both current and ex-team members. This is the first ESOP buyback that the company facilitated.

Recently, the company announced the closure of $283 million series e-funding round from global investors - Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, Tiger Global, Avenir Growth, Feroz Dewan’s Arena Holdings - and strategic investor - Sachin Tendulkar -- Indian cricket legend. The company is now valued at approx $1.8 billion.

Commenting on this, Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny said, “The ESOP pool was constituted to ensure that our team members are rewarded for their belief in Spinny’s vision, and relentless hard work that goes in turning vision into reality. Our belief from the beginning is to build an institution that earns trust by providing complete transparency and a standard experience to each of our buyers. It is imperative to nurture a working culture that inspires each and every team member to do the best work and have a say in all internal processes and decisions with a shared ownership approach in the truest sense. We are grateful to each member of the Spinny family for their determination and contribution in making us Spinny.“

ALSO READZepto, 10-minute grocery delivery app, raises $100 million

ALSO READ | LIC warns of legal action over misuse of its logo on social media

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News