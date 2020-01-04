Smartphone makers likely to start selling 5G phones in India in first half of 2020

Representational image

Smartphone enthusiasts may have a reason to get excited as the first set of 5G phones are expected to be available in India in the first half of 2020. 5G phones will have better internet speed making it a preferred choice for those who love surfing the internet and watch online content.

According to the Economic Times, the sale of 5G phones might begin in the first quarter of 2020, however, auction of the 5G spectrum by the government may only start around April-June period.

As per a report, around 15-18 5G models — all falling in the luxury or premium segment — may be unveiled in the first half of 2020.

Companies to launch both 5G and 4G models

Due to affordability factor, companies will launch new phones in both 5G and 4G versions

2021 to be the era of 5G smartphones

While companies may start launching 5G phones in early 2020, a full-fledged range of 5G phones will dominate in 2021.

Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung may unveil 5G smartphones in 2020

Smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung may launch 5G phones in early 2020 in a bid to stay ahead in the competition.

While the above companies may attempt an early launch of 5G phones, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi may unveil around 10 5G models globally in 2020.

Meanwhile, OnePlus, a dominant brand in India in the smartphone market has commenced exporting 5G phones made in the country.

