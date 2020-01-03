Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched: Design, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (left) and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (right)

After tons of leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. As the names suggest, these are lighter versions of the two flagship models. While they bring a lot of features from the elder siblings, they cut off on a few features in order to bring the price down. These smartphones are here to compete against affordable flagship models like the Apple iPhone 11 and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Here's everything you need to know about the recently launched Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Commenting on the launch, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said, “The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry-leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services." “The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution and the Infinity-O design similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series. Unlike the other Galaxy S10 models, the S10 Lite lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is powered a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor with up to 2.8 GHz speeds. The handset carries the model number G770F and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Google's Android 10 operating system with Samsung's OneUI 2 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

As for the optics, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings a lot of the features found on the Galaxy S10 Lite and adds in an S-Pen. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution. It is powered by a 10nm 64-bit octa-core processor with four 2.7GHz and four 1.7GHz processing cores. It packs in either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants. The Galaxy Note10 Lite, on the other hand, will be made available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. Both the smartphones will be displayed at CES 2020, which takes place on January 7, 2020.

While the South Korean giant has not yet revealed the pricing details of the two new smartphones, they did mention "Galaxy Lite models bring key premium features such as the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point."