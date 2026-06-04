BCCI finalises Suryakumar Yadav's replacement as India T20I captain, Sooryavanshi set for maiden call-up

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer is set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. The move is part of India's long-term planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Suryakumar, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in March, is likely to be left out of the squad altogether. Notably, his position came under scrutiny after scoring 242 runs in nine innings at the T20 World Cup and enduring a disappointing IPL season in which he managed 270 runs from 13 innings.

On the other hand, Shreyas’ promotion follows two productive IPL seasons with the bat and a proven record as a captain. He guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and also led Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to IPL finals. Furthermore, the 31-year-old scored 604 runs in IPL 2025 and followed it up with 498 runs in IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become youngest player after Sachin

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the selectors are also expected to hand 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden India call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign. If selected, the youngster will become the youngest player picked in an India men's squad since Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's selection would cap a remarkable rise after he amassed 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30 during IPL 2026. He finished the season as the leading run-scorer and also won four more accolades, including most sixes, the highest strike rate and also the MVP of IPL 2026. Now, before he joins the senior setup, the Bihar-born is scheduled to represent India A in a tri-series in Sri Lanka involving Afghanistan from June 9 to 21.

On the other hand, it needs to be seen of Sooryavanshi breaks into the playing XI straight away. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have proved their mettle in both India colours and in the IPL and it might force the team management to keep Sooryavanshi on the sidelines in the first couple of games. However, a decision is likely to take place once the squad is finalised and they regroup in Ireland.

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