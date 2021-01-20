Ola partners Siemens to build world’s largest EV manufacturing facility in TN for Rs 2,400 crore

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Ola will have access to Siemens’ integrated Digital Twin design and manufacturing solutions.

Ola, one of the leading mobility companies in the world, on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Siemens as it looks to rapidly build its upcoming electric vehicle manufacturing facility. This announcement comes on the heels of Ola’s MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu to invest nearly Rs 2,400 crore towards building this facility.

The factory will generate almost 10,000 jobs and with an initial capacity of 2 million units a year, it will be the largest scooter manufacturing facility in the world. It will serve as Ola’s global manufacturing hub catering to its customers in India as well as key markets across Europe, UK, Latin America and Australia-New Zealand.

Ola’s factory will be built on Industry 4.0 principles and will be the most advanced manufacturing facility in the country, the company said in a statement. It will have almost 5,000 robots deployed across various functions. Ola will have access to Siemens’ integrated Digital Twin design and manufacturing solutions to digitalize and validate product and production ahead of actual operations, it added.

"Ola is delighted to partner with Siemens to build the most advanced manufacturing facility in the country. This will be our global hub and will set a benchmark in quality, scale and efficiency, demonstrating India’s capability to build world class cutting edge products. We look forward to bringing this factory online in the coming months and putting our products in the hands of customers," Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said.

The factory will be AI-Powered with Ola’s proprietary AI Engine and tech stack deeply integrated into every aspect of the manufacturing process, continuously self-learning and optimising every aspect of the manufacturing process. This will provide unprecedented control, automation and quality to the entire operations, especially with Ola’s implementation of cyber-physical and advanced IoE systems.

The entire material handling at Ola’s factory will be fully automated for maximum efficiency, right from raw materials, to materials movement inside the factory, to storage, to the finished scooter rolling off the production lines and being loaded onto trucks.

"Siemens is a global leader in Industry 4.0 and we are proud to contribute to Ola’s vision of creating a factory of the future using our automation and digitalization expertise to ensuring the highest levels of productivity and quality while enabling an agile and flexible production process," Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO, Siemens India.

