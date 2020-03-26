Image Source : PTI Ujjwala beneficiaries to get free LPG cylinders in next 3 months, says FM Sitharaman

Ujjwala beneficiaries will get free gas cylinders (LPG cylinders) in the next three months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday. Addressing a press briefing amid coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said the announcement is set to benefit 8.3 crore BPL families. Adding to her announcements, Sitharaman said 20 crore Jan Dhan Women account holders will be covered under ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 per month for the next three months. The steps have been taken to increase money in hand, the finance minister added.

The nation is on a 21-day lockdown, a step to contain the spread of COVID-19. This was Finance Minister's second press briefing within a week.

Addressing the press conference, Sitharaman announced much-anticipated relief packages for the coronavirus-hit economy. In her previous press conference, the Finance Minister had said that an economic package was being looked at and might be announced sooner than later.

Industry leaders and workers are looking up to the package as businesses have taken a severe beating amid the nationwide lockdown, which will be over 20 days from now.

