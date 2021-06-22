Tuesday, June 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. NCLT clears Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways

NCLT clears Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways.  

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: June 22, 2021 14:25 IST
jet airways
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

NCLT clears Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways.

Jet Airways, which suspended operations in April 2019, has been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years.

In October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

In June 2019, NCLT admitted the insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by the lenders' consortium led by the State Bank of India. 

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X