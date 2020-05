Image Source : GOOGLE Liquor shops in Kerala to open from tomorrow

Kerala government announced on Wednesday to allow the opening of liquor outlets in the state from 9 am to 5 pm starting Thursday. However, people will have to book liquor through a mobile application before collecting it from the respective outlets. This decision is taken to avoid long queues in front of liquor shops.

Apart from that, the government also said that not more than five people will be allowed in the queue at a time.

