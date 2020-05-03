Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
  4. Enough medicine stock available, no need to panic buying: All India Chemists and Druggists Association

There is sufficient stock of medicines in the country and people should not indulge in panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, said All IndiaChemists and Druggists Association president Jagannath Shinde on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2020 15:56 IST
Enough medicine stock available in the country, says All India Chemists and Druggists Association president Jagannath Shinde. (Representational image)

Talking to reporters in Kalyan here, Shinde said current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharmaceutical companies was coming in regularly.

"In all 8.50 lakh chemist shops in the country, all kinds of medicines are available. People should not indulge in panic buying or hoard medicines out of fear. Purchase should be made on doctor's prescription," he said. 

