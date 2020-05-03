Enough medicine stock available, no need to panic buying: All India Chemists and Druggists Association

Enough medicine stock available in the country, says All India Chemists and Druggists Association president Jagannath Shinde. (Representational image)

There is sufficient stock of medicines in the country and people should not indulge in panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, said All India

Chemists and Druggists Association president Jagannath Shinde on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in Kalyan here, Shinde said current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharmaceutical companies was coming in regularly.

"In all 8.50 lakh chemist shops in the country, all kinds of medicines are available. People should not indulge in panic buying or hoard medicines out of fear. Purchase should be made on doctor's prescription," he said.

ASLO READ | Working with sellers to help them make products available: Flipkart

ALSO READ | Not an end to co-working culture, says industry amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage