Delhi's Khan Market in world's top-20 most expensive retail locations | Full List

New Delhi's 'Khan Market' is now officially one of the top-20 most expensive retail locations in the world. As per a report from global property consultant Cushman & Wakefield, Khan market is ranked 20th in the list with an annual rent of Rs 17,445.60 per sq ft ($243).

In it's latest report called -- Main Streets Across the World 2019 -- Cushman & Wakefield, while placing Khan Market at the 20th spot, said "rental trends over the past year have largely been pointing upwards, with the lack of availability in the best shopping malls pushing more brands to seek out prominent, high footfall locations in the main commercial corridors."

In the last year's edition of the report, Khan Market was at the 21st spot with an annual rent of Rs 17,014 ($237) per sq ft.

Top 20 most expensive retail locations

Ranking 2019 Country City Street Rent per year (USD) 1 Hong Kong, China Hong Kong Causeway Bay 2,745 2 USA New York Upper 5th Avenue (49th - 60th Sts) 2,250 3 United Kingdom London New Bond Street 1,714 4 France Paris Avenue des Champs-Élysées 1,478 5 Italy Milan Via Montenapoleone 1,447 6 Japan Tokyo Ginza 1,251 7 Australia Sydney Pitt Street Mall 1,076 8 Switzerland Zurich Bahnhofstrasse 866 9 South Korea Seoul Myeongdong 862 10 Austria Vienna Kohlmarkt 513 11 Mainland China Beijing Wangfujing 471 12 Germany Munich Kaufinger/Neuhauser 469 13 Ireland Dublin Grafton Street 401 14 Greece Athens Ermou 361 15 Spain Barcelona Portal de L'Angel 361 16 Singapore Singapore Orchard Road 312 17 Netherlands Amsterdam Kalverstraat 301 18 Czech Republic Prague Na Příkopě street 298 19 Russia Moscow Stoleshnikov 288 20 India New Delhi Khan Market 243

Causeway Bay in Hong Kong retains the number one ranking, with an annual rent of $2,745 (Rs 1.97 lakh) per sq ft.

Other expensive retail locations appearing in the list are - New York's Upper 5th Avenue at second position ($ 2,250 {Rs 1.61 lakh} per sq ft), followed by London's New Bond Street ($1,714 {Rs 1.23 lakh}per sq ft) and Avenue des Champs Elysees in Paris ($1,478 {Rs 1.06 lakh} per sq ft).

Via Montenapoleone in Milan, Italy ranks fifth with an annual rent of $1,447 {Rs 1.03 lakh} per sq ft, the report said.

The rankings are based on rentals during the second quarter of 2019. The Cushman & Wakefield report tracked 448 locations across 68 countries.

