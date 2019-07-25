US green card just got a lot more expensive for Indian investors

Image Source : FILE\PTI EB 5 Visa: Minimum investment to get US citizenship nearly doubled

If the crackdown on H-1B visa wasn’t enough, now the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is making it hard for immigrants to get the EB-5 (investor visa).

Starting November 21, the minimum investment amount to get an EB-5 visa will be increased from $1 million (Rs6.9 crore) to $1.8 million—the first increase since 1990.

Under the EB-5 program, eligible individuals can apply for lawful permanent residence within the United States by investing in a U.S. based commercial enterprise and creating ten full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.

Changes to the regulations include reformed Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs) designations, priority date retention, an increase in the minimum investment amounts, and clarifications on USCIS procedures for removing permanent residence conditions.

The rule is being issued to include EB-5 program reforms and update of existing policies.

"The minimum investment amount to apply for an EB5 visa has been increased from $500,000 to $900,000, inferring that the higher investment requirement will be a dampener for all investors. We most certainly know that this hike will impact Indian investors immeasurably. The investment requirement will undergo a five-year review for adjustment for inflation. So, going ahead, the fee is likely to increase every five years which is why this is the best time to secure an early priority date as the waiting list will only get longer for Indian Citizens,” PTI quoted Vivek Tandon, Founder and CEO of EB5 BRICS.

He further added that the wait time for an EB-5 visa is still much shorter than other green card programs and this is the last chance for Indian applicants to secure an EB-5 visa with an investment of $500,000.

The EB 5 program is popular in China and lot of chinese individuals opt for this route to make US their home. Indians too have been showing increasing interest in this immigration model.

(With PTI inputs)

