Cash reserve ratio of all banks reduced by 100 basis points to 3 pc for a period of 1 year: RBI Guv

Cash reserve ratio of all banks reduced by 100 basis points to 3 pc for a period of 1 year, RBI Governor announced.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of all banks by 100 basis points to 3% of Net Demand and Time Liabilities with effect from the fortnight beginning March 28 for a period of 1 year.

The RBI Governor further said that macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than those in the aftermath of the 2008 financial market crisis adding that the banking system in India is safe, deposits are safe in private banks, therefore, the public should not resort to panic withdrawal. Das added that living in an extraordinary situation, war effort needs to be mounted against coronavirus using conventional, unconventional tools. He further added that the RBI is at work and is calibrating action to meet any liquidity mode. The global slowdown can deepen with adverse implication for India, however, crude oil slump an upside indication for the country.