Blue Dart hikes shipment charges by a steep 10 percent from January

Express courier major Blue Dart has announced a near 10 per cent increase in shipping charges from next year.

The steep hike, which comes even as policymakers have been claiming falling logistics cost following the implementation of GST and better roads, had to be initiated due to a slew of pressures, including "regulatory costs", the company said in a statement Friday.

These regulatory and mandatory costs include expenses related to compliance for the workforce with enhanced security regulations across the large number of locations, it added.

Other reasons for the hike, which comes amid a slide in exports as well as the broader slowdown, include inflation, currency movement and fuel cost volatility, the company said.

Managing director Balfour Manuel said the measure will enhance its capabilities.

Its head of business development Ketan Kulkarni said they have made strategic investment ahead of the curve to expand its reach and improve transit times.

The general increase is effective January 1, 2020, and the average shipment cost will go up by 9.8 per cent from the 2019 levels, it said.

Those signing up in September will continue to enjoy the benefits at the existing rates, till December 31, 2020, it said, adding generally, those who signing up between October and December will enjoy this benefit.

