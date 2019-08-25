7th Pay Commission: BIG relief! These govt employees expected to get promotion plus salary hike; check details

7th Pay Commission: BIG relief! These govt employees expected to get promotion plus salary hike

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the festive season the Central Government has a festival bonanza to its employees. According to reports, the Centre is expected to give a handsome hike to the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) Officers as well.

As per reports, the Central Government has requested Officers to provide the next date for their data of promotion (DoP) or date of the increment (DNI).

The Centre has asked PCDA Officers to reply by 25th of August. The Central Government has given PCDA Officers an options calculator as well. Notably, options calculator will help them make the right decision at the right time. After the increment is given allotted to the PCDA Officers, their monthly salary would jump by at least Rs 4,000. The Centre has been asking PCDA officers to choose DoP or DNI.

Harishankar Tiwari, General Secretary, All India Audit and Accounts Association, speaking on the difference between DoP and DNI said, "PCDA officers have to choose DoP or DNI because it's a regular process. Those officers who were left out of the in previous salary hike, this option has been made available for them. Probably, PCDA Officers are also among them."

The meaning of this option is to choose whether PCDA Officers want a salary hike from the day of the promotion. As per the PCDA notification, the PCDA officers have been asked to choose either DoP or DNI and respond immediately to the notification.

Meanwhile, this notification is for the officers who have been promoted between 1st January 2016 to 25th February 2019. They have a total of six month time to make the centre know about their choice. The last date to reply is today i.e 25th August 2019. The PCDA officers have to reply to the centre about their choice via e-mail @ generalquery-pcdaopune@nic.in. The officers are also needed to send the hard copy of the mail to PCDA Pune office.

