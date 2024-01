Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update -- January 10

Stock markets update: After three consecutive days of positive rally, the stock markets of Wednesday once again opened in red amid weak global clues. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 81.35 points to 71,304.86 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty fell by 27 points to 21,517.85.

More details to follow...