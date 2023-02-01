Union Budget 2023: 'It's a medium to long term visionary budget'- NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer while speaking exclusively to India TV

Union Budget 2023: Speaking to India TV, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on Wednesday said It was a medium to long-term visionary budget.

The bust is a visionary document to make India a developed country by 2047, he added.

He said the budget covers all the sectors including farming.

Iyer asserted it was also a multi-stakeholder perspective budget which addressed the concerns of all parties.

The government took several phenomenal steps for women's empowerment and Bachat Patra- a one-time new small savings scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was one of them, he said.

The scheme is exclusively for women which will definitely benefit them, Iyer said.

Mahila Samman Bachat Patra scheme will enable women to avail a deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh for two-year period at a fixed interest rate of 7.5% with partial withdrawal option.

Apart from this, the government also announced to strengthen scheme for self-help groups in which over 81 lakh women work, he added.

Sitharaman said "Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilizing rural women into 81 lakh Self Help Groups. We will enable these groups to reach the next stage of economic empowerment through the formation of large producer enterprises or collectives with each having several thousand members and managed professionally."

He also hailed the government for helping the middle class in the urban and sub-urban areas to raise their income.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, disclosed the seven priority elements that govern the Union Budget for the year 2023.

These seven prioritised elements include facets like:

Green Growth

Youth Power

Inclusive Development

Reaching the Last Mile

Infrastructure and Investment

Unleashing the potential

Launch of Digital Platforms

According to the 2023 Union Budget, the Centre has issued cash payments of Rs. 2.2 trillion under the PM Kisan Yojana so far. The Finance Minister agreed that the country has become much more formalised. There have been 96 million new LPG connections, 1.02 billion Covid-19 vaccines, and 478 million new Jan Dhan accounts.

