1968 Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen auctioned for record $3.74 million

New York Updated on: January 11, 2020 3:01 IST
Steve McQueen-driven 1968 Ford Mustang sets auction record $3.74 M. After the buyer's premium, Mustang is now the most expensive American muscle car sold at auction.

A 1968 Ford Mustang GT named "Bullitt," from iconic 1968 film and driven by actor Steve McQueen was auctioned at Kissimmee, Florida auction for a whopping  $3.74 million, (approx Rs 26.53 crore) making it the most expensive American muscle car ever. 

The most expensive car ever sold before today was a Shelby Mustang GT500 with a $2.2 million sale price.

"The 1968 Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt sold at auction today for $3.4m. Between ‘68 and ‘81 it clocked up 46k miles, it then stood in a barn until 2018. It’s the most expensive Ford Mustang ever sold," tweeted John Hogan. 

The Kissimmee, Florida auction is the world's largest collector car auction featuring 3,500 vehicles and goes through Jan. 12. 

"So the Mustang from Bullitt sells for $3.4 million and somehow the 1974 Olds Delta 88 that I’m 97% sure was in two Bob Newhart Show episodes gets no bids whatsoever? That’s what’s wrong with America today," Jason Torchinsky tweeted. 

 

