1968 Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen auctioned for record $3.74 million

Image Source : AP Steve McQueen-driven 1968 Ford Mustang sets auction record $3.74 M. After the buyer's premium, Mustang is now the most expensive American muscle car sold at auction.

A 1968 Ford Mustang GT named "Bullitt," from iconic 1968 film and driven by actor Steve McQueen was auctioned at Kissimmee, Florida auction for a whopping $3.74 million, (approx Rs 26.53 crore) making it the most expensive American muscle car ever.

The most expensive car ever sold before today was a Shelby Mustang GT500 with a $2.2 million sale price.

The 1968 Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt sold at auction today for $3.4m. Between ‘68 and ‘81 it clocked up 46k miles, it then stood in a barn until 2018. It’s the most expensive Ford Mustang ever sold and motorcycle tweets will resume tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PTZckhEB3q — John Hogan (@JohnatSuperBike) January 10, 2020

The Kissimmee, Florida auction is the world's largest collector car auction featuring 3,500 vehicles and goes through Jan. 12.

"So the Mustang from Bullitt sells for $3.4 million and somehow the 1974 Olds Delta 88 that I’m 97% sure was in two Bob Newhart Show episodes gets no bids whatsoever? That’s what’s wrong with America today," Jason Torchinsky tweeted.