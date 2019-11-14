Image Source : SKODA Skoda Octavia 2020 unveiled; India launch planned for mid 2020

Czech carmaker Skoda has finally unveiled the long-awaited fourth-generation Skoda Octavia. Octavia, which has been the company's bestseller globally, is expected to get even more popular because of its redesigned styling and new technologies like the plug-in hybrid.

In India, Skoda Octavia competes with the likes of Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Hyundai Elantra in the D-segment sedans category.

Here is everything you need to know about the all-new Skoda Octavia 2020.

Skoda Octavia Exteriors

Image Source : SKODA Skoda Octavia Exteriors

Skoda has redesigned the car which the company calls it's 'heart and engine'. They have made the car more sleek and elegant looking, while still maintaining the sporty stance. The all-new Skoda Octavia comes with a bold front grille. The parted twin headlight has been dropped by Skoda and instead, the company has put up LED tech as standard fit and has given a full-matrix LED headlight as optional, much on the lines of the AUDI.

Skoda claims that it has lowered the roofline, which in turn gives the car better aerodynamics besides making it feel like a coupe. The new Skoda Octavia is 19mm longer and 15mm wider in dimensions than its predecessor model. The boot space is 600 litres as compared to 590 litres in the outgoing model.

Skoda Octavia Interiors

Image Source : SKODA Skoda Octavia Interiors

Interiors is where Skoda has taken a giant leap forward. The new Skoda Octavia takes inspiration from the other Skoda launches recently across the globe like the Scala. Skoda has always been known for using good quality material and soft-touch leather in the interiors. Adding to that the multi-colour ambient lighting means its a bliss for a back-seat traveller as well as a driving enthusiast. On the first look at the interiors of the new Skoda Octavia, the new two-spoke steering wheel is quite prominent.

Skoda is providing the option of 'Ergo' seats which are expected to boast of high-level of comfort on top of massage and temperature control option. The Skoda Octavia 2020 will come with an 8.25-inch or 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system depending on the model purchased. The infotainment system will also boast of gesture control and advanced voice control assistant called -- Laura.

The car will come with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit screen which comes with an all-new heads-up display. eSIM facility will also be available in the car. Other interesting specs in the car include:

Wireless charging

USB-C connections

Three-zone climate control

acoustic window glass (optional)

Enhanced predictive cruise control

Predictive pedestrian

Cyclist protection.

How many of these features make way to India still remains to be seen.

Skoda Octavia Engine

Skoda Octavia will feature several different engine variants. Skoda is expected to bring the car in India with options that appeal to all sects of people. Engine options will provide for an auto enthusiast as well as a back-seat passenger.

S.no Engine Displacement Engine Specs 1. 1.0-litre petrol The base-spec model will feature a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine which gives out 110 PS of power. 2. 1.5-litre petrol Up next would be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which would give out 150 PS of power. 3. 2.0-litre petrol The flagship engine could be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with All wheel drive technology on top of a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox. 4. 2.0-litre diesel Skoda Octavia could come with a solitary diesel engine offering 3 tunes -- 115 BHP, 150 BHP, 200 BHP.

Another plug-in hybrid petrol option will be available in the Skoda Octavia 2020 at the time of launch. The variant will be powered by a 1.4-litre engine giving out 103 PS of power through an electric motor. It will also boast of a 6-speed DSG gearbox.

Skoda Octavia RS

Image Source : SKODA Skoda Octavia RS

Like every generation, Skoda is also expected to launch a Skoda Octavia RS for the fourth-generation in the Indian market. The RS variant is expected to be even spicier than the one in the outgoing generations. The Skoda Octavia RS currently is by far the fastest car of its segment and does 0-100 kmph in around 6.5 seconds.

The current generation Skoda Octavia RS 245 boasts of a redesigned seats and interior trims with all-black dashboard along with red trims. The RS badging is quite prominent in the car.

Skoda Octavia Price

The Skoda Octavia 2020 is expected to be priced between Rs 20-30 lakhs (ex-showroom) depending on the variant. The Skoda Octavia RS is expected to cost around Rs 35 lakh on-road in Delhi. The current generation of the Skoda Octavia starts with Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up till Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Octavia Launch

The new Skoda Octavia is expected to feature in the Auto Expo 2020 to be held in Delhi-NCR and launched in the Indian market shortly after that.

Watch full launch event of Skoda Octavia 2020