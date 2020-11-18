Image Source : RENAULT Renault to launch new SUV Kiger first in India

The Indian subsidiary of French carmaker Renault will expand its product range with new sports utility vehicle (SUV) Kiger with a new engine. In a statement, Renault India on Wednesday said it will expand its product range with Kiger, a sub-4 metre SUV built on Triber (another SUV from Renault) platform, powered by a new turbo petrol engine.

According to Renault India, the Kiger will be an international launch for Groupe Renault.

Renault had a global unveil of the Kiger show car, on which the new SUV is designed and developed.

The Kiger show car is a collaboration between the corporate design teams in France and Renault India designers.

According to Renault, Kiger will have about 80 percent similarity to the show car in terms of design.

"Renault Kiger is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart, and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault Kiger will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world," Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said.

After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets.

"In a short span of time, Renault has already crossed the 6,50,000 sales milestone in India and we look forward to continue on this progressive journey with Kiger," Mamillapalle said.

