Renault Kwid RXL launched in India: Everything you need to know in 7 points

Renault has announced the launch of the latest RXL variant of its small hatchback Kwid. The car will be available in both the automatic and the manual transmission option. 

India TV Auto Desk India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2020 14:17 IST
Image Source : RENAULT KWID

  1. The all-new model of the Renault Kwid has been priced at Rs 4.16 lakh for the manual trim and Rs 4.48 lakh for the Automatic trim. 
  2. Renault has rolled out its 'Buy Now Pay Later' offer with the new Kwid, which means that customers can buy the car now and start their EMIs after 3 months of purchase. 
  3. Other offers such as exchange benefits, finance rate of 8.25 per cent and other loyalty features are also being offered by Renault. 
  4. Additional benefits are also available for doctors and police personnel as per Renault's 'Care for Caregivers' program.
  5. Renault Kwid RXL comes with the BS6 compliant engine
  6. The car comes with an extended warrenty of 5 years/1 lakh km from the date of purchase. 
  7. There are 6 colour options available with the Renault Kwid RXL -- Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue. 

