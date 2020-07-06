Renault Kwid RXL launched in India: Everything you need to know in 7 points

Renault has announced the launch of the latest RXL variant of its small hatchback Kwid. The car will be available in both the automatic and the manual transmission option.
- The all-new model of the Renault Kwid has been priced at Rs 4.16 lakh for the manual trim and Rs 4.48 lakh for the Automatic trim.
- Renault has rolled out its 'Buy Now Pay Later' offer with the new Kwid, which means that customers can buy the car now and start their EMIs after 3 months of purchase.
- Other offers such as exchange benefits, finance rate of 8.25 per cent and other loyalty features are also being offered by Renault.
- Additional benefits are also available for doctors and police personnel as per Renault's 'Care for Caregivers' program.
- Renault Kwid RXL comes with the BS6 compliant engine
- The car comes with an extended warrenty of 5 years/1 lakh km from the date of purchase.
- There are 6 colour options available with the Renault Kwid RXL -- Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue.