Lexus RX450hl Launched: Luxury SUV with BS-VI engine, three row seating at affordable price

Japanese car-maker Toyota's luxury vehicle arm Lexus launched the all-new luxury hybrid electric SUV RX 450hL in India priced. The all-new RX450hL luxury SUV is priced at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The fourth-generation model, which now comes with an additional third-row seating, will be available for booking starting from October 2019. The 7-seater 450hL has replaced the 5-seater RX 450h in India.

The model comes with a BS-VI compliant 3.5-litre petrol engine.

"The improved technology, design and attractive pricing will surely make RX 450hL a desirable car for our discerning guests," Lexus India President P B Venugopal said in a statement.

The introduction of the new model is a testament to the company's continued commitment to the Indian market, he added.

"We take the introduction of the new RX as our continued commitment to the Indian market and a valued addition to our existing line of offerings."

RX 450hL is a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle that offers luxury, space, quietness, craftsmanship and elevates the senses with every moment of the journey.