Ashok Leyland becomes world's third largest bus maker

Tuesday, February 04, 2020
     
Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland on Monday said that it has become the world's third-largest bus maker. Company's claim was based on the latest figures released by SIAM, OICA and IHS Markit.  Ashok Leyland sold a total of 23,100 buses in 2019, the company said in a press release. 

New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2020 13:44 IST
Company CEO & MD Vipin Sondhi, on the occasion, said, "We are extremely glad to have become the 3rd largest bus maker in the world. Our strong foundation in Research & Development, innovation, and experience in the market make us a unique commercial vehicle manufacturer. Despite the challenges and market uncertainties, this achievement gives us the confidence to work towards our Vision to become a Global Top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer."

"I take this moment to thank the team at Ashok Leyland and all the stakeholders who have been an integral part of this journey – without whom this would not have been possible," he further added. 

In 2019, Ashok Leyland has rolled out a series of BS-VI compliant trucks and buses built on a modular platform. 

